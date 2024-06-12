Economists keep Singapore’s 2024 growth forecast at 2.4%, but manufacturing outlook hit: MAS survey

SINGAPORE - Private-sector economists maintained their 2024 outlook for Singapore, but switched the main drivers of growth from manufacturing and exports to finance and insurance.

Professional forecasters in the quarterly survey released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on June 12 forecast gross domestic product expanding at 2.4 per cent this year, unchanged from their forecast in the March survey.

However, they slashed their forecast for growth in the key manufacturing sector to 1.6 per cent, from 4 per cent in the previous survey. With manufacturing outlook reduced, the pace of growth in non-oil domestic exports was cut to 4 per cent from 6 per cent.

Conversely, the finance and insurance sector was tipped to grow at 5.1 per cent, up from 3.4 per cent in the March survey.

The downgrade of growth expectations for Singapore’s export-driven manufacturing sector comes after the economy expanded by 0.1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, in the January-March period, the weakest pace of growth since a 0.5 per cent contraction in the first quarter of 2023.

The manufacturing sector shrank 5.4 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis in the first three months of 2024.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in May maintained its 2024 growth forecast at 1 per cent to 3 per cent. The economy grew 1.1 per cent in 2023, down from 3.8 per cent in 2022.

Also in May, Enterprise Singapore said the increase in 2024 key exports was likely to come in at the lower end of its 4 per cent to 6 per cent growth forecast due to a disappointing start to the year. Shipments fell 3.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, following a 1.4 per cent decline in the previous quarter.

In the MAS survey, spillovers from geopolitical tensions emerged as the most cited downside risks to the outlook for Singapore’s export-driven economy.

The economists also flagged inflationary pressures, slowdown in external growth and spillovers from weaker growth in China.

On the bright side, the faster-than-expected tech cycle recovery was flagged as the top factor that could see Singapore’s growth surprise on the upside. Other upside factors cited were better-than-expected external growth, more robust growth in China and easing inflation, in that order.

Most of the forecasters remained hopeful that Singapore’s all-items inflation and core inflation – which excludes private transport and accommodation costs – would ease in 2024 from levels in 2023.

The median forecast of their all-items inflation, or headline inflation, for the whole of 2024 came in at 2.8 per cent, down from 3.1 per cent in the March survey.

Meanwhile, the median forecast for core inflation was at 3 per cent, unchanged from the previous survey.

The MAS estimates that both headline and core inflation are likely to average between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent in 2024.