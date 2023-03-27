Economists expect US recession, above-target inflation this year

The United States will likely enter a recession in 2023 and face high inflation well into 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
12 min ago

WASHINGTON - The United States will likely enter a recession in 2023 and face high inflation well into 2024, a majority of economists predicted in their response to a semi-annual survey.

More than two-thirds of respondents to the National Association for Business Economics (Nabe) Policy Survey also see inflation remaining above 4 per cent at the end of 2023.

The survey summarised the responses of 217 Nabe members, and was conducted between March 2 and March 10, the organisation said in a statement.

The US Federal Reserve has raised rates 4.75 percentage points in a bid to tackle rising inflation, which reached its highest level in decades in 2022.

Price rises slowed slightly to an annual level of 6 per cent in February, which is well above the Fed’s long-term target of two per cent.

Amid the gloomy economic forecast, there was also some good news, with just 5 per cent of respondents believing the US is currently in the midst of a recession, “far fewer” than the 19 per cent in its previous economic survey, the Nabe president Julia Coronado said in a statement.

Economists also slightly raised the chances of the Fed achieving a so-called “soft landing” – bringing down inflation while avoiding a recession – from 27 per cent in August to 30 per cent in March 2023. AFP

More On This Topic
US jobs data shows economy ‘moving in the right direction’, says Biden
What is the inverted yield curve and how is it a US recession indicator?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top