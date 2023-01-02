ECB raises Deutsche Bank’s capital bar in leveraged loan crackdown

FRANKFURT – Deutsche Bank has confirmed that it faces a higher capital requirement as the European Central Bank (ECB) pushes lenders to dial back the risks they face in the lucrative business of leveraged finance.

The German lender must hold common equity tier 1 capital equivalent to 10.55 per cent of its risk-weighted assets this year, up from 10.43 per cent at the end of September, it said in a statement on Friday after market close. The firm already exceeds the requirement by a wide margin, with a ratio of 13.33 per cent at the end of the third quarter.

“The increase is driven by the ECB’s newly introduced separate assessment of risks stemming from leveraged finance activities,” Deutsche Bank said.

Bloomberg reported in November that the German bank and BNP Paribas were among lenders facing rising capital charges related to leveraged loans. The ECB has said some lenders are not properly grasping the risks they face in that business, which involves financing highly indebted companies, such as those acquired by private equity firms.

Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing has pushed back, saying his firm does not need warnings from the regulator to contain the risk it faces in leveraged loans. BLOOMBERG