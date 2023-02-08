Ebay to lay off 500 employees

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1 per cent in aftermarket trade. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
6 min ago

SAN JOSE - E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4 per cent of its total workforce.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1 per cent in aftermarket trade.

“This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas - new technologies, customer innovations and key markets,” said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer of Ebay in a message to employees.

A raft of US companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Zoom to cut 1,300 jobs, or 15% of global workforce
Big Tech binged on workers during Covid-19, but is now purging them

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top