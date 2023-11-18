Early retirement planning: How DBS’ ‘phy-gital’ model can help you better prepare for the future

As the average life expectancy of people in Singapore increases, so too does the need for retirement planning. Being Singapore’s largest consumer bank, DBS is on a mission to help people realise their ideal lifestyles after retirement, by developing sophisticated capabilities that effectively map out personalised and trackable financial plans for each customer.

With one in four Singaporeans slated to turn 65 years old by 2030, the bank believes in starting its customers on retirement planning early, says Mr Nelson Neo, head of the retail consumer segment at DBS.

“The longevity (of Singaporeans) creates the need to manage risks of outliving resources or savings for individuals,” he says, highlighting rising inflation as a “significant risk on individual cash flow”.

This is backed up by a financial health report the bank published earlier in July, which noted that baby boomers – referring to those aged 59 to 77 – saw worsening wallet bandwidth over the past year, with their expenses up 86 per cent of their take-home incomes respectively.

This age group is spending faster than they are earning, with expenses growing 5.5 times faster than their incomes. The report notes that while policy support can help, boomers “would have to be even more mindful of their spending habits and exercise prudent budgeting”.

Equipping customers with the right suite of tools

To hedge against such risks, customers should leverage the power of compounding interest returns to achieve financial resilience, says Mr Neo, who is also head of POSB.

To that end, DBS has developed a suite of solutions to help its customers make the best-suited investment choices that would help them make the most of their money.

The bank makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) to offer personalised insights via its digital financial planner, where customers have an array of financial and retirement planning tools at their fingertips.

These insights are also derived based on a customer’s external account data and holdings consolidated via SGFinDex, Singapore’s open banking platform, which ensures that the nudges are both relevant and based on the latest balances.

Out of three million customers who use the planner, about a third are active monthly users, which means they use the available tools regularly to not just map out their finances, but ensure they stay on track, says Mr Neo.

“Our advisory tools effectively ascertain the risk profile of our customers and provide advice to improve their financial health. It also recommends suitable investment products for a customer that is aligned to their financial objectives and risk appetite,” he adds.

Tailoring its insights to each customer is key to the value DBS and POSB provide. Mr Neo notes the usage can be quite different because it’s based on their individual financial needs and requirements, with different risk appetites.

“For a first jobber, perhaps savings will be the main focus. That is very different from a mid-career professional, who is trying to accumulate wealth for retirement or other financial needs, such as planning for their children’s education,” he adds.

The bank has continued to enhance the features of its digital financial planner over the past two years. One such feature is Your CPF, which aims to provide customers with a clear overview of their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings.

By projecting how much a user is likely to save by the time they reach retirement age, Your CPF will be able to inform users how much they need to top up on a regular basis to achieve their goals once they have retired.

Alongside getting their customers to take charge of their CPF savings, the bank’s digital financial planner also includes a Map Your Money feature, which encourages customers to define their ideal lifestyle and spending styles.

Map Your Money is then able to project to each user how much they should save to meet these goals, identifying financial gaps customers have to fill.

Mr Neo notes that these features provide a holistic view of each individual’s finances and will enable them to take a glimpse of their future by projecting the growth of their assets.

And while it is better to start planning for retirement as early as possible, anyone at any age can take charge of their finances with DBS’ suite of tools.

“Even if the time horizon (some customers) are facing is a bit shorter, the more important thing is to recognise the gap from now until their retirement. To that end, these customers can still take advantage of the current high interest rate environment to accumulate more savings, by leveraging high-yield savings solutions to inflation-proof each dollar,” Mr Neo says.

A ‘phy-gital’ touch

But these nudges may not be enough for some customers to make a fully informed decision. And while DBS’ digital tools were crucial to delivering these insights, the bank offers a physical touchpoint to connect with these customers – a “phy-gital” approach, notes Mr Neo.