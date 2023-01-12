E-wallet provider Moolahgo users in S’pore now able to transfer cash to China

SINGAPORE - Local fintech start-up Moolahgo has secured a partnership enabling its e-wallet users based in Singapore to transfer cash to their Weixin wallets in China, according to a Thursday announcement.

Weixin is the Chinese version of WeChat.

The partnership with Tencent Financial Technology, which runs Weixin, allows Moolahgo’s wallet users in Singapore to top up their Weixin wallets and send money to bank accounts in mainland China via Weixin.

This can now be done with just the recipient’s name and mobile number, making cross-border payments to mainland China safer and quicker, without the need to provide traditional bank details, said Moolahgo founder and chief executive John Hakim.

The tie-up is expected to be most beneficial to the 200,000 Chinese citizens working in Singapore.

“Besides being seamless and real-time, this service is more importantly safe and legally approved by the China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange,” Mr Hakim said.

He added that transfer fees between Moolahgo and Weixin will be around $8 per transaction, which is lower compared with some other remittance providers which charge $20 or more for transfers between Singapore and China.

“This will benefit unbanked migrant workers here who in the past may have had to resort to unsafe money transfer services, resulting in issues such as frozen funds and bank accounts.”

Incorporated in Singapore in 2017, Moolahgo has been a major payment institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the new Payment Services Act since January 2020.

It is backed by Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group and aims to enable real-time money flows to those who do not have bank accounts in the region.

With more Chinese travellers and workers expected in Singapore after China reopened its borders, Moolahgo is expecting to secure around 500 million users for its Pay Now to Weixin service within the first year.

Competition for the Singapore-China remittance market will be tough, particularly from the banks, which are trusted and more well-established service providers compared with e-wallets and fintech firms.

Said Ms Ng Lee Peng, OCBC Bank’s head of digital business in Singapore: “Overseas funds transfers to China via digital banking have remained stable over the past two years with no significant changes in volume or transaction count.” She added that cable and commission fees for OCBC customers are also waived.

Still, fintech players see more room for growth.

Mr Atul Garg, founder and CEO of SingX, which runs a digital remittance mobile app, said: “As China opens up and simplifies some of the existing regulations, we see wallets and fintech firms accounting for a greater share of the pie.”

He noted several limitations to using formal remittance channels between Singapore and China, including caps on transaction amounts and unfavourable foreign exchange conversion rates.