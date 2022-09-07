E-commerce sales in Singapore seen to reach $19.7b by 2027

E-commerce sales in Singapore are expected to reach US$14 billion (S$19.7 billion) by 2027, despite slower growth this year amid inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions, according to a report released by Facebook parent Meta and management consultancy Bain & Company on Tuesday.

This forecast reflects the continued optimism regarding South-east Asia's long-term growth outlook, which is underpinned by the steady growth of the digital consumer population in the region.

Digital consumers in South-east Asia are expected to account for about 88 per cent of the population - or 402 million people - by 2027, the latest Sync South-east Asia Report noted.

As a whole, e-commerce gross merchandise value in South-east Asia is expected to hit US$280 billion by 2027, compared with the estimated US$129 billion this year, and US$112 billion last year.

E-commerce sales in Singapore are projected to grow to US$9 billion this year, an increase from US$8 billion last year. But this was much slower than the 73 per cent year-on-year jump in sales seen last year.

However, consumers here spent more per transaction this year, with the online basket size increasing to US$131 from US$119 last year. Across the region, the average basket size went up to US$56 this year, compared with US$52 last year.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Bain & Company partner Praneeth Yendamuri said that contributing factors to this increase are consumers' increasing familiarity with online platforms and the occurrence of more frequent flash sales.

E-commerce players' improved delivery times, security of supplies, product quality and return policies have also helped, he added.

The Sync South-east Asia study, conducted in June, is based on a survey of about 16,000 digital consumers across six countries in the region, including Singapore.

While offline shopping channels have seen some recovery with the easing of Covid-19 measures, online channels still remain important platforms for consumers in the region.

About 97 per cent of Singapore's population aged 15 and above are digital consumers, one of the highest proportions in South-east Asia.

The report found that about three-quarters of Singapore consumers use online channels such as social media for discovering and evaluating products.