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Dyson said it has been unable to keep its US$100 (S$129) HushJet Mini Cool portable fan in stock since it debuted in April.

NEW YORK – The newest status symbol on the streets of Manhattan is a high-tech portable fan that has been hard to get hold of.

Dyson said it has been unable to keep its US$100 (S$129) HushJet Mini Cool portable fan in stock since it debuted in April, citing high temperatures, especially in cities where people frequently travel on foot.

When Dyson restocks the fan on partner sites such as Amazon and Best Buy, it is typically gone within hours, the company added.

“The consumer reception has been incredible and exceeded Dyson’s expectations,” said a company spokesman. “The demand is clearly there, especially as temperatures rise, and we’re looking forward to building on that momentum with expanded color offerings and inventory replenishment in the coming weeks.”

Dyson is the latest company to offer a luxury take on the humble battery-operated fan, going head to head with more pedestrian options that typically cost US$10 to US$30 on Amazon and at big-box retailers.

In March, SharkNinja released the US$150 ChillPill Personal Fan and Cooling System, which can be worn around the neck, attached or held, and features a mister. The pitch, whether from Dyson or Shark, is that a well-built, more powerful fan is worth the lofty asking price.

In Dyson’s case, it helps that pushing air is the company’s thing: The brand is already known for offering high-end vacuums, hair dryers and air purifiers, among other things.

Indeed, the HushJet Mini’s design borrows cues from Dyson’s signature bladeless look. It is compact, easy to use and delivers strong airflow with several speed settings, including a maximalist 88kmh mode.

It also comes with a stand, so you can use it on a desk or nightstand before tossing it into your bag. It is being offered in several colours, including pink, red and blue.

But there are trade-offs.

Despite the included neck strap, the airflow does not reach your face when it is hanging, so you will still want to hold it.

It is also heavier than you might expect, which can get tiring if you are carrying it around all day or wearing it around your neck.

And, even though Dyson calls it the “HushJet”, it is far from quiet.

The sound of the whirring fan is very noticeable in shared places, like on a train or in an office. (Imagine the sound a laptop makes when it gets overheated.) Outdoors, the noise is more likely to fade into the background, especially at a busy spot like a baseball game.

Battery life also leaves something to be desired. The company promises about six hours on a single charge, but in our testing, it lasted considerably less. Perhaps consider that before opting for the loud, 88kmh mode.

If you are willing to splurge, the HushJet Mini Cool does well at its primary job of making a scorcher feel more bearable. Just decide if you can deal with the noise, and the dirty looks from passersby that might follow. BLOOMBERG