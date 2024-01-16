Dyson names Tata Group battery chief Hanno Kirner as new CEO

SINGAPORE - Consumer electronics giant Dyson has appointed Mr Hanno Kirner as its new chief executive “for the next chapter of the company’s growth”, with current CEO Roland Krueger taking on a new board role.

Both appointments will take effect in February, the company announced on Jan 16.

Mr Kirner joins Dyson from Tata Group, where he was executive director of Jaguar Land Rover and led the group’s battery programme since 2021.

He joined Jaguar Land Rover in 2016 as a board member of the executive management and was responsible for corporate and product strategy, financial services, information technology, diplomatic affairs and special operations.

Among his previous roles, Mr Kirner had been the chief financial officer at Aston Martin Lagonda as well as at Rolls-Royce’s land and sea division, and was the director of finance and IT at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars before that.

When asked by The Straits Times if Mr Kirner’s experience leading Tata’s battery programme marked a focus on battery production, a Dyson spokesman said: “We’ve recruited him because he has very wide experience.

“Strategically, nothing has changed,” the spokesman said, adding that “this is an example of a well-planned and orderly succession.”

Dyson announced in May last year that it will set up a next-generation battery plant in Singapore, tapping technology from its abandoned EV project to develop new products.

The plant being built in Tuas is due to start operating this year and go into full production in 2025. Dyson has said the batteries to be produced will be smaller, lighter, sustainable and with higher energy density.

The company in October 2019 scrapped a £2.5 billion (S$4.3 billion) project to build electric cars in Singapore, saying it was not commercially viable.

After four years as Dyson CEO, Mr Krueger will stay on in Singapore as a non-executive director of Dyson Holdings.

During his tenure, Dyson embarked on a £2.75 billion (S$4.66 billion) five-year investment plan in new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, Dyson Digital Motors, battery technologies, alongside beauty and home care products.

Dyson also expanded its engineering and development centres, as well as its production network globally.

The company now operates in 84 countries and has engineering centres in the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Poland.

James Dyson, company founder and chairman, said in a statement, “Roland has successfully transformed the operation of the company and built a strong team that will be the foundation for the next steps of Dyson. I am delighted he has agreed to stay on the board to help shape Dyson’s future.”

“They are big boots to fill, but we are confident Hanno can do just that,” said Mr Dyson, noting that “he brings to Dyson a wealth of experience across multiple industries”.