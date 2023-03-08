Dyson makes one-off payment to 90% of staff in absence of performance bonus after ‘tough’ 2022

SINGAPORE - Global staff of Singapore-headquartered Dyson missed out on a performance bonus but 90 per cent of them will receive a one-off payment to recognise their “exceptional efforts”, after sales climbed last year but rising costs hit profit.

In addition, Dyson employees will also get a country-specific salary increase, while a one-time payment will be made to those most affected by the rise in cost of living, the company announced along with its 2022 results on Tuesday night.

Sir James Dyson’s engineering group grew revenue by 8.3 per cent to £6.5 billion (S$10.4 billion) in 2022, from £6 billion in the previous year, on higher demand for its products like high-end hair dryers and vacuum cleaners.

Dyson said its robust growth came despite unprecedented challenges, such as chip shortages, the extended Covid-19 lockdown in China, rising commodity, shipping and logistics costs, materials and labour shortages, as well as the war in Ukraine and the closure of Dyson’s Russia business.

Rising costs and expenditure hit operating profit with Ebitda falling 13.3 per cent to £1.3 billion from £1.5 billion in 2021. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Dyson recruited more than 1,000 engineers, scientists and software experts globally last year. Its capital expenditure (capex) – on equipment and facilities – jumped 63 per cent to £463 million from £284 million.

Dyson global chief executive officer Roland Krueger said: “This was one of the toughest years that Dyson has faced but thanks to some exceptional efforts from individuals we navigated it, while the fact we stepped up investment in the development of cutting-edge new technologies means we are well positioned for 2023 and our ambitious plans beyond.”

Revenue growth in 2022 was attributed largely to consumers increasingly buying products directly from Dyson’s own stores and website, rather than through third-party retailers, and spending more on higher-end devices.

The company said last year it incurred £120 million in inflation costs for its products, manufacturing and logistics, and £80 million on additional resources mainly for research, design and development.

In 2022, Dyson continued to invest in R&D of new technology in the fields of energy storage, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, software, connectivity and a £500 million investment in haircare. This is in line with the firm’s previously announced £2.75 billion R&D plan.

New products which the firm launched in 2022 include its first audio product, the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with built-in air purification.

Dyson has engineering, R&D, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines.

The company remains family-owned and employs over 14,000 people globally including a 6,000 strong engineering team. In Singapore, the firm has a 1,400 strong workforce, 560 of whom are engineers and scientists.