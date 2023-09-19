DSV and Logos building $200m warehouse facility, expected to create more than 300 jobs

SINGAPORE – Global logistics company DSV and logistics real estate specialist Logos will invest a total of $200 million into a built-to-suit warehouse facility that is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

The five-storey, 720,000 sq ft warehouse facility – called DSV Pearl – will create more than 300 jobs in the logistics sector once it is up and running, said the firms.

It will have automation features and sustainability solutions to improve its operations, including solar panels to harness renewable energy to power the facility and on-site electric vehicle chargers, as well as smart lighting to optimise energy consumption.

Singapore is a key supply-chain hub in the region and a key market for DSV to grow its footprint and address customers’ needs, said Mr Guillaume Burette, executive vice-president of DSV Solutions Asia-Pacific.

DSV now operates 13 facilities across Singapore with a total footprint of 1.7 million square feet, he added. Two of them are named DSV Sapphire and DSV Ruby.

DSV Pearl will be the company’s largest facility in Singapore upon its completion. It will have a large floor plate of 136,000 sq ft per floor, with high ceilings and advanced warehouse automation systems to increase efficiencies in the storage, retrieval and processing of goods.

“The DSV Pearl facility expands Singapore’s suite of advanced warehousing solutions for global businesses across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, retail, consumer goods and tech – enabling them to serve growing regional demand across South-east Asia,” said Economic Development Board chairman Png Cheong Boon at the groundbreaking ceremony for DSV Pearl on Monday.

Located in Tukang Innovation Drive in Taman Jurong, next to the Ayer Rajah Expressway, the facility is owned and developed by Logos and will be fully dedicated and designed for DSV.

DSV Solutions Singapore managing director Xie Fang said that DSV Pearl’s sustainability features are part of the company’s efforts to reduce absolute emissions by 50 per cent by 2050 and contribute positively to the Singapore Green Plan 2030.