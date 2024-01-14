Driverless truck companies plan to ditch human copilots in 2024

Driverless trucks with no humans on board will soon cruise Texas highways if three start-up firms have their way, despite objections from critics who say financial pressures, not safety, is behind the timetable.

After years of testing, Aurora Innovation, Kodiak Robotics and Gatik AI expect to remove safety drivers from trucks that are being guided by software and an array of sensors including cameras, radar and lidar, which sends pulses of light that bounces off objects. The companies have already hauled cargo for big names such as Walmart, Kroger, FedEx and Tyson Foods.

“At the end of the year, we anticipate getting to the point where we begin operating those trucks without drivers on board,” Mr Chris Urmson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pittsburgh-based Aurora, said in an interview.

All the companies say they’re ready to deploy the technology, though they know there’s little-to-no margin for error. The risk is worth it, they say, because the technology promises to improve highway safety and lower transportation costs.

Detractors say the companies have incentive to reduce the losses that investors have been financing during the development and testing phase.

“We are concerned about the lack of regulation, the lack of transparency, the lack of comprehensive data collection,” said Ms Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. The list of opponents also includes the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the 1.3 million member union that represents drivers and warehouse workers.

And trucks pose severe dangers, opponents say, because they will be travelling at highway speeds and weigh as much as 36,280 kg, or more than 15 times as much as General Motors’ troubled Cruise driverless robotaxi.

The federal government for now has left regulation of driverless large trucks mostly up to states, creating a patchwork of rules. California suspended Cruise operations in October after several incidents in San Francisco. California’s lack of rules for allowing trucks to be tested on public roads encouraged the three driverless truck firms and others to turn to Texas for testing and deployment.