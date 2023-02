SINGAPORE – A freehold condominium in Bukit Timah is touting what it calls buyer’s stamp duty (BSD) discounts of up to $110,000 off selected units, in a bid to offload its remaining units before a critical sales deadline.

One promo advertisement for Royalgreen screamed “Full absorption (100%) of BSD”, while another ad said “Up to $110,000 discount for selected condo units. District 10 freehold from $2,5xx psf only”.