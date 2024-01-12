Disney-owned animation studio Pixar poised to undergo layoffs in 2024: Report

BENGALURU – Walt Disney-owned animation studio Pixar is set to undergo layoffs as high as 20 per cent in 2024, TechCrunch reported on Jan 11, citing the company.

The job cuts would see Pixar’s team of 1,300 reduced to under 1,000 over the coming months, TechCrunch reported, citing sources at the company.

According to the online newspaper, Pixar said those employee numbers were too high.

The studio said the number of impacted employees were still being determined due to factors like production schedules and staffing for future greenlit films, the report added.

Layoffs were not imminent, but will take place later in 2024 as Pixar focuses on making less content, TechCrunch added. REUTERS