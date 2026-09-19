Straitstimes.com header logo

Disney taps AI executive Karandeep Anand as first tech chief

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Karandeep Anand, Disney’s new chief technology officer, has previously worked at Character.AI, Microsoft Corp and Facebook.

Karandeep Anand, Disney’s new chief technology officer, has previously worked at Character.AI, Microsoft Corp and Facebook.

PHOTO: DISNEY

Disney on Sept 18 named the CEO of artificial intelligence startup Character.AI as its first chief technology officer, a year after sending the company a cease-and-desist letter over unauthorised use of Disney characters.

Karandeep Anand will join Disney on Oct 2 as senior executive vice-president and CTO, reporting directly to chief executive Josh D’Amaro.

Anand will oversee enterprise technology, infrastructure, data management and AI platforms, product and engineering, Disney said in a statement.

He previously served as chief executive officer of Character.AI, an online chatbot that lets users talk with artificially created characters. Disney has had chief technology officers for its business units, but never in a corporate-wide role.

Prior to Character.AI, Anand worked at Microsoft Corp and at Facebook, where he served as vice president for ads and business products. 

D’Amaro called Anand “an expert builder and strategist, technical and product-minded, with sharp instincts for what fans actually want.”

Character.AI removed the Disney characters after the September 2025 letter.

The startup has also faced lawsuits over chatbot safety.

In January, Character.AI and Google settled suits filed by families accusing AI chatbots of harming minors, including contributing to a Florida teenager’s suicide.

Terms were not disclosed, and the companies admitted no liability.

Disney has pursued both litigation and licensing with AI firms.

A US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) investment and three-year licensing deal with OpenAI, announced in December 2025, would have let users of OpenAI’s Sora video app create short AI videos featuring Disney characters.

It ended in March after OpenAI shut down Sora in a cost-cutting move. AFP, BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
Top banks rush to fill chief AI roles as talent jumps to rivals
SpaceX discusses buying data for AI models from failed start-ups
See more on

Disney

AI/artificial intelligence

Technology sector

Corporate leaders

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.