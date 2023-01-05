Discover ST Podcasts in 2023: Best of money, career & opinions

Check out ST’s podcast shows in various genres on popular audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts on your smartphone or listen via Google voice assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.
If you’re new to our podcast offerings, here’s a recap of the best of our shows that cover business tips and opinions on political and social issues of the day.
Every first and third Monday of the month, get our tips on working smarter, getting ahead in your career and investing like a pro with ST’s business correspondents and editors.
Top 3 Work Talk episodes for 2022:
1. Oh, how we suck at work appraisals
ST’s senior business correspondent Krist Boo discusses the issue of the annual performance review with career business leader at Mercer Singapore, Mr Lewis Garrad, and finance professional, Ms Yang Yang.
2. The Great Renegotiation: What do workers want?
In this episode, ST’s journalists Krist Boo and Tay Hong Yi host Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, and Mr Donavan Cheah, cybersecurity executive and the founder of podcast Very Clear Cut, to talk about what workers expect, what bosses want - and the opportunities one could get from working at a SME.
3. Man vs woman, or is it woman vs woman?
In this episode, ST’s senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts Professor Chong Sin Hui, assistant professor of organisational behaviour from Nanyang Technological University, and Mr Toh Keng Hoe - a corporate executive, a part-time lecturer, a Singapore Computer Society volunteer, and most pertinently... a man.
Top 3 Invest Talk episodes for 2022:
1. Thinking about retirement? CPF Life and tips on spending less while investing
In this episode, The Straits Times’ associate editor Su Shyan talks to DBS’ Lorna Tan who is the head of Financial Planning Literacy at the Consumer Banking Group at DBS Bank for a closer look at retirement planning.
2. How to combat the triple threats of inflation, higher interest rates and recession
The Straits Times associate editors Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan explain briefly how Singapore got into this current inflationary position as of June 2022, and how investors and people can cushion themselves against the effects.
3. Inflation, interest rates, soaring US dollar - investing in uncertain times
The Straits Times associate editor Ven Sreenivasan chats with Vasu Menon, executive director of investment strategy at OCBC Bank, about inflation, interest rates, the soaring Greenback and their impact on markets and the investment outlook.
Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times’ Insight editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
Top 5 In Your Opinion episodes for 2022:
1. Does a family of 4 in Singapore really need $6,426 a month for basic living standard? (Pt 2)
The Straits Times’ opinion editor Grace Ho looks at what the recent Budget and other policy changes have done to boost wages and alleviate cost pressures, and what more can be done for children and single parent households. Associate Professor Teo You Yenn of the School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; and Dr Ng Kok Hoe, Senior Research Fellow and head of the Case Study Unit at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy joins in on this episode.
2. Does a family of 4 in Singapore really need $6,426 a month for basic standard of living? (Pt 1)
The Straits Times’ opinion editor Grace Ho looks at whether a family of four in Singapore needs $6,426 a month for a basic standard of living. In the studio to explain the study and its methodology are Associate Professor Teo You Yenn, associate professor at the School of Social Sciences, Nanyang Technological University; and Dr Ng Kok Hoe, Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Case Study Unit at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.
3. Analysing sentiments of some pro-China Singaporeans and differing views over Ukraine crisis
The Straits Times’ opinion editor Grace Ho looks at the sentiments of pro-China Singaporeans, especially against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Helping her make sense of this small but increasingly vocal group of Singaporeans is Political Science Associate Professor Ian Chong from the National University of Singapore.
4. Why outdoor adventure education in Singapore matters
The Straits Times’ opinion editor Grace Ho looks at what outdoor adventure education means, why it’s useful, the kinds of standards or guidelines that govern it, and the future of this sector. In the studio to explain what steps have been taken to improve safety and quality is David Chua, the chief executive officer of the National Youth Council and Edvan Loh, the deputy director of Outward Bound Singapore.
5. Mentoring youths and how professionals can drive Mentoring SG
The Straits Times’ Insight editor Grace Ho looks at what it takes to be a mentor, how others have done it, and how more youths can be encouraged to step forward to be mentors. In the studio with her are Mr Chong Leong Fatt, deputy principal, Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central; Mr Tan Chung Hao, an ITE alumni who was mentored during his school days there and has gone on to mentor others; and Ms Yvonne Kong, a career futurist and workforce developer who works in a local university.
Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!