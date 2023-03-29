Digitalisation will make international trade faster and cheaper: Iswaran

SINGAPORE - Global trade linkages and connectivity can be strengthened through digitalisation, which will make international trade faster, more secure and cheaper.

And having common standards across jurisdictions will boost efficiency and make global trade interoperable, said Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran.

Speaking at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) future trade forum on Wednesday, he said the pandemic has taught the importance of global trade linkages and connectivity.

So, it is important for like-minded partners to work together to strengthen the international rules-based trading order at all levels, be it bilateral, regional, plurilateral or multilateral agreements, he said.

To this end, Singapore has concluded digital economy agreements with five countries - Chile and New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, as well as South Korea. These agreements establish digital trade rules and digital economy collaborations between the countries.

“As articulated in our Trade 2030 strategy, digitalisation is integral to Singapore’s plans to strengthen our value proposition as an international trading hub,” said the minister, who added that the agreements will allow companies to engage in seamless cross-border digital trade.

This becomes more important as global trade volumes are expected to fall this year due to significant headwinds such as geopolitical frictions, persisting inflation, and lower global demand, he noted.

The United Nations projects that global trade hit a record level of US$32 trillion (S$42 trillion) in 2022.

The forum will also see ICC’s Digital Standards Intiative, the Asia Global Institute and Milken Institute launch a global trade modernisation index that assesses economies’ readiness for digital trade across the public and private sectors.

The two-day forum at Marina Bay Sands starts Wednesday and is expected to be attended by 300 government officials, practitioners and business leaders from various fields including trade, finance, technology and supply chain.