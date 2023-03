MEXICO CITY - Businesses from Asia to North and Latin America will stand to benefit from speedier info-communication links that could help make trade and collaboration more efficient when two large fibre network systems are laid by early 2024.

The Bifrost Cable System, which will link Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Guam, North America and Mexico, will reduce latency and increase bandwidth capacity, said Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), which has been appointed to construct the system.