Digital economy

S'pore laying groundwork

Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Singapore is laying the foundation to support the development of a digital economy and protect users from the potential dangers embedded in emerging technologies.

These include beefing up infrastructure, investing in research and development, and growing talent, especially with the emergence of new technologies like the metaverse and Web 3.0, said Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

She was speaking at the Singapore Digital Economy Forum held at Raffles Hotel yesterday.

The forum was organised by non-profit group Business China to connect international firms and government agencies to support Singapore's smart nation and digital economy vision.

SEE BUSINESS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 24, 2022, with the headline S'pore laying groundwork. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top