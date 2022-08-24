S'pore laying groundwork

Singapore is laying the foundation to support the development of a digital economy and protect users from the potential dangers embedded in emerging technologies.

These include beefing up infrastructure, investing in research and development, and growing talent, especially with the emergence of new technologies like the metaverse and Web 3.0, said Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

She was speaking at the Singapore Digital Economy Forum held at Raffles Hotel yesterday.

The forum was organised by non-profit group Business China to connect international firms and government agencies to support Singapore's smart nation and digital economy vision.

