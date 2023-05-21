Dickson Group to debut physical live auction for used cars in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Singapore automotive company Dickson Group announced on May 19 an in-person live auction for used cars, which it says will give sellers a better price.

The system differs from the typical process which involves selling the vehicle to a used-car dealer, or offering it to a used-car sale platform, for example, Sgcarmart, Motorist and CarBuyer.

A vehicle that is sold to a platform is auctioned to a pool of used-car dealers who bid behind closed doors, with the highest price being passed on to the seller.

Under its live auction system, Dickson purchases the used car from the owner first.

After a pre-sale inspection, it will offer “a fair quotation based on current market prices and the vehicle’s condition”. If the owner agrees to the offer, that sum will be paid to him first.

If the subsequent auction price exceeds this sum, the now ex-owner will be paid the difference, minus fees.

If the auction price is below the agreed price with Dickson, the former owner does not need to pay the difference.

Mr Kim Wah Boon, founder and chief executive of Dickson Group, said: “Vehicle owners often face difficulties in getting the best prices... They may be disappointed when a pre-agreed selling price is subsequently reduced when they are ready to sell their vehicle.

“And buyers, on the other hand, may worry that the condition of the vehicle is not up to their expectations when they collect it. These uncertainties and lack of transparency can affect the entire experience.”

The live auctions begin on July 18. Dickson plans to hold them every fortnight, with the expected waiting time between sale and auction being a week or two.

Bidders will come from a pool of “over 100 car dealers”. Dickson representatives said bidding is open only to dealers registered with the company.

The auction for each vehicle lasts for one minute, with the dealers bidding on computers, all in a single auction hall. The vehicle owner can observe the process from a private viewing room behind the hall.

Opinions from consumers and industry observers The Business Times polled were mixed. Some said it could be a value-add for private sellers. Others were not sure whether live auctions added that much more transparency to the process.

Motorist Ong Xibin, who is looking to sell his seven-year-old European hatchback, said: “The idea of a physical auction sounds interesting. Provided the initial trade-in price quoted by Dickson is good, I won’t say no to the chance of earning more for my car.”

But the operations manager of a used-car agent who spoke to BT said: “From a consumer perspective, it seems win-win if you can secure a good price from (Dickson) that’s competitive, compared with the other services out there.

“But I’m not sure if the physical auction aspect makes a huge difference to any other bidding system in the end.”

The director of a used-car dealership echoed this sentiment, saying that while the time frame of the auction is different, the actual effectiveness for consumers remains to be seen.

Whatever the outcome, innovations like this are an illustration of the increased demand and limited supply of pre-owned cars, say industry observers.

High Certificate of Entitlement prices are discouraging new car purchases, which are a key source of used cars from trade-ins, and existing owners are now holding on to their vehicles for longer. THE BUSINESS TIMES