Singapore developers dangle discounts to move sales of some upmarket condos

SINGAPORE - At least eight new condominium projects, mostly in the prime Core Central Region (CCR), have offered discounts in April and May to draw buyers, The Business Times has learnt.

A two-bedroom unit in the 64-unit One Draycott was advertised at $2.2 million, half a million less than its original price of $2.7 million. According to caveats filed, the District 10 project built by Selangor Dredging Bhd has sold 19 units since its launch in 2018, at prices ranging from just under $2.3 million (for a 732 square feet unit) to $3.5 million (1,345 sq ft).

Bukit Sembawang’s District 9 project, The Atelier, sold 46 units or 38 per cent of its 120 units in April alone, after it offered a 7 per cent discount in the same month on certain units. The Newton area condo was first marketed in February 2021, but shelved its public launch amid health and safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Atelier has sold 94 units so far, according to caveats data as at May 18. The lowest price transacted rang in at about $1.42 million, for a 10th floor unit of 549 sq ft sold in April 2023, compared to $1.49 million for an eighth floor unit in the same stack sold in December 2022.

According to URA’s latest tally of developers’ sales, the median price of units sold at The Atelier in April was $2,658 per square foot. This is 8.8 per cent lower than the median price of $2,916 psf when the project was first launched in March 2021, when it sold four units, noted CBRE’s head of research for South-east Asia Tricia Song.

Lower median psf prices may point to deals being sealed at lower pricing, although it may also indicate more units of a certain size being sold.

Agents are also advertising promotions for The Avenir in River Valley, touting savings of up to $366,000 for one-bedroom units, according to checks by BT. A unit listed at $2.08 million was offered at $1.72 million. The freehold condo being developed by Hong Leong, Hong Realty and GuocoLand was launched in January 2020, with 17 units caveated in the month at a median of $3,248 psf. To date, 361 of the project’s 376 units have been sold.

BT has also seen discounts advertised for One Bernam in the Central Business District, and for two Outside Central Region (OCR) projects The Lilium and The Gazania.

Lam Chern Woon, head of research and consulting at Edmund Tie, noted that median prices of primary CCR homes have risen by a more gradual pace of 3.9 per cent since end-2021, compared to 29 per cent and 17 per cent for the Rest of Central Region (RCR) and OCR, respectively.

This suggests that developers of CCR projects have been more flexible on pricing, he said. The unsold rate for new projects in the CCR is also higher – at 15.4 per cent in Q1 2023, compared to 3.6 per cent for city fringe (RCR) projects and 3.5 per cent for suburban projects in the OCR.

Mr Lam pointed out that among the top 10 best-selling projects islandwide in April, four projects – The Atelier, Pullman Residences Newton, Leedon Green and Hyll on Holland, all in the CCR – saw prices slip by 2.5 per cent on average compared to March.

Industry observers said discounts could have been given ahead of the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) deadline later this year facing some projects, such as Klimt Cairnhill and Neu at Novena.

Nearly 30 residential projects are approaching the critical sales deadline this year, when developers will have to clear all unsold units coming up on the site – or stump up a hefty stamp duty payment running into the tens of millions of dollars, BT reported in February.