Deutsche Bank targets Asia’s rich as Credit Suisse clients flee

SINGAPORE - Deutsche Bank aims to double private-banking revenue from Asia in five years by ramping up efforts to attract the region’s ultra-wealthy, joining other firms seeking to pounce on opportunities created by the near-collapse of Credit Suisse Group.

The bank is targeting entrepreneurs with investible assets of at least 50 million euros (S$73 million), Young Jin Yee, the lender’s international private bank head for Asia-Pacific said in her first interview since joining from the Swiss rival in January.

“Our ambition is to double our revenue by 2027 with only a 30 per cent increase in our relationship-manager headcount,” said Ms Young, who spent about 20 years at Credit Suisse. Everyone “has to do more with their clients.”

Marking her first 100 days at the Frankfurt-based bank, Ms Young hosted an internal townhall to launch the strategy on Tuesday in Hong Kong, while hundreds of employees across the region dialed in from Greater China, Singapore, India and Dubai. The lender has been hiring senior wealth executives in Asia, given it’s one of the fastest-growing markets.

As of 2021, Deutsche Bank ranked 14th on the Asian Private Banker list for Asia excluding mainland China, based on US$79 billion (S$105.3 billion) in assets, compared with the Swiss bank’s US$239 billion, according to the publication, which put UBS Group on top of that list. Relationship managers at the time were 210, less than a third of the 680 at Credit Suisse.

Ms Young reports to Claudio de Sanctis, head of the international private bank - which includes wealth management. He joined in 2018 after five years at Credit Suisse and a longer stint at UBS. The pairing of the duo highlights Deutsche Bank’s ambitions to catch up with its Swiss and US rivals, which have long dominated the wealth industry. Ms Young, 48, was No. 2 at the Swiss bank’s Asia wealth operations.

“We want to make sure that in the next five years and beyond, we are recognised as the best private bank for APAC, the way we define it,” said Ms Young, a Singaporean, who is based in the city-state. “Size doesn’t matter. We want to be the bank that clients want to bank with, especially for entrepreneurs and their families.”

Ms Young’s strategy echoes that of her previous employer. Under former chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam, Credit Suisse was wooing rich entrepreneurs to manage their personal fortune and help their businesses with stock listings or acquisitions.

Additionally, Deutsche Bank has corporate banking operations that lend to businesses in Asia.

Deutsche Bank will have to compete with UBS, the world’s largest wealth manager that agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a government-backed rescue last month. Among foreign banks, UBS dominates most wealth markets in the region including Greater China and South-east Asia. Other wealth managers with big Asian operations and headcount include Citigroup and HSBC Holdings.

In Asia, HSBC, DBS Group Holdings and China Merchants Bank are among firms gaining wealth flows from a market share loss triggered by disruption from the UBS-Credit Suisse merger, Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Sharnie Wong said in a report.