Dermatology, aesthetics medical services firm Niks Professional slides on Catalist debut

SINGAPORE – Niks Professional fell on its debut on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Catalist board on Friday, sliding more than 10 per cent below its initial public offering price of 23 cents to trade at 20.5 cents when the market opened.

The dermatology and aesthetic medical services company’s offering of 21.8 million new shares – 20.8 million placement shares and one million for the public – was 1.8 times subscribed.

The company raised net proceeds of $3.3 million to open new clinics here and expand its medical skincare products distribution business in China.

Potential acquisitions, joint ventures and alliances are also on the cards.

Niks Professional is now one of three medical services companies specialising in dermatology and aesthetics listed on the SGX. The other two are A.M Aesthetics and Beverly JCG.

The company was set up 25 years ago and is led by chairman and chief executive Cheng Shoong Tat and his wife, Dr Ong Fung Chin, who is president and chief medical officer.

Following the IPO, the pair now hold 40.1 per cent each in the company, while the public holds 16.8 per cent.

The remaining shares are held by four doctors in Niks Professional’s team of doctors.

The company provides laser and intense pulsed light procedures and treatment for various skin conditions such as acne at its three clinics in Tampines, Orchard and Jurong East.

It also operates three retail shops and an online store offering Niks skincare products.

In a recent interview with The Straits Times, Mr Cheng said the company will be opening a new clinic in the north to cater to its significant number of customers from Johor who make days trips into Singapore for treatment.

The company also sells skincare products to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, shops, doctors and consumers in China, mainly through 11 regional agents, and has a wholly owned subsidiary, Niks Professional (Shanghai).

Following the listing, Mr Cheng said the company now wants to grow its sales and client base in China and hire more people there.

“Now that we are going for more significant expansions through alliances and mergers both in Singapore and China, we’ve found that being a small and unlisted company has its challenges,” he said.

The bulk of the company’s sales in China is currently business-to-business – the products are sold to the 11 regional agents, who then sell to doctors and other users.