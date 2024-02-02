Delivery Hero: Talks ongoing on potential foodpanda sale in South-east Asia

Delivery Hero said on Feb 2 that talks for the potential sale of the company’s foodpanda business in selected markets in South-east Asia were ongoing.

“There are market rumours that the negotiations for the potential sale have collapsed. We confirm that the negotiations for the potential sale are ongoing, and, thus, the rumours are false,” the company said in a statement.

The New Straits Times reported on Feb 2 that talks with Grab on a foodpanda sale had collapsed.

Shares, which had dropped over 13 per cent in morning trade after the report, pared losses and were down 6.6 per cent to 20.08 euros (S$29.20) at 7.46pm.

Delivery Hero has been trying to divest its loss-making South-east Asian business in a wider effort to reach profitability while maintaining growth, as investor concerns regarding the company’s cash position grow.

Selected South-east Asian markets include Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, it said.

If an agreement is reached and signed, the transaction is expected to be subject to certain conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals in relevant jurisdictions, the company added. REUTERS