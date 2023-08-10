Deflation in China: Why prices are falling and what Beijing can do

3. What about the impact on businesses?

Lower prices generally lead to weaker revenue and profits, which then prompt companies to curb investment and hiring. Deflation also raises the level of “real”, or inflation-adjusted, interest rates in the economy.

A rise in servicing costs for loans for businesses reduces their ability to invest, which in turn crimps demand, inducing more deflation. Some economists believe such “debt deflation” can trigger recessions or depressions as people default on their loans and banks are undermined.

Look at Japan, where falling prices took hold in the 1990s and contributed to a prolonged period of stagnation that is still haunting the world’s third-largest economy. The country is still dealing with the question of how to spur economic growth sustainably. The Bank of Japan’s deployment of negative interest rates has done little to move the needle, prompting new tweaks to monetary policy this year.

4. How long is this deflation going to last?

Plummeting food and energy costs contributed heavily to the downward pressure on July’s figures, and some economists see those prices becoming less of a drag through the rest of the year. Factory gate prices have been in deflation for longer, since October 2022.

Even then, July’s reading marked a slight improvement from the previous month, suggesting some stabilisation in producer prices. In general, China’s inflation has been on the low side for a decade, with economists citing a high household saving rates and high investment leading to rapid increases in industrial capacity as reasons.

5. What is Beijing likely to do about this?

The People’s Bank of China could cut interest rates further or reduce the amount of cash banks have to hold in reserve. The problem is the central bank faces several constraints, such as a weaker yuan and already elevated debt levels, especially at the local government level.

Fiscal support – stimulus – has also been moderate given the financial strains, meaning the authorities are less inclined to rely on big spending measures as in the past and instead turn to targeted strategies. Beijing has also encouraged the regional authorities to find ways to get people to spend money, too.

6. What about foreign investors?

The clearest impact may be to corporate earnings, given the pressure on companies to cut prices during times of deflation. Where there is a bit more upside is in bonds, which better protect investors during times of trouble. Concerns about growth and curbed investment usually prompt governments to deploy looser monetary policy, making a country’s bonds more attractive, too.

However, Mr Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said the yields on China’s sovereign debt are simply “too low compared to major markets” to be appealing to foreign traders.

7. What does this mean for the global economy?

There may be some benefits for developed countries, at least in the short term. As Chinese manufacturers cut prices to shed excess supply, that may ripple through to places like the US and Europe, providing some help for central banks there as they work to tame elevated inflation.

There are some limitations: Both regions have become more protectionist in recent years and tried to limit their dependence on China. And Chinese-made goods make up a relatively small share of consumer spending in developed countries. For example, the US consumer price index basket is dominated by shelter, food, energy and medical care, which have relatively little to do with imports from China.

Emerging markets might welcome lower machinery prices – though with some caveats, as analysts have noted those countries may be wary about welcoming too much Chinese competition undercutting domestic industries.