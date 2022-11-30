Deep tech start-up Magorium targets $6m seed funding to build greener roads with plastic waste

SINGAPORE – Home-grown deep tech start-up Magorium, which turns plastic waste into road construction material, is targeting to raise at least $6 million in seed funding by early 2023, as it scales up its technology to plant a bigger market presence.

It is in talks with potential investors and said this funding is likely to last the company for about one to two years. It also plans to grow its headcount from five currently to 40 by 2025.

Founded in 2019 by Ms Oh Chu Xian, 29, Magorium’s technology converts plastic waste into an innovative material, called NEWBitumen, that is used to build roads. It is in the midst of patenting its technology.

Traditional roads are built using bitumen, a sticky, black, highly viscous liquid produced from the distillation of crude oil. Globally, some one billion tonnes are refined into bitumen to build roads annually.

Magorium’s technology produces NEWBitumen, a bitumen-like substance, from unrecyclable plastic waste to replace some of the bitumen. This green mixture of bitumen and NEWBitumen is in a ratio of 4 to 1.

Plastic waste in Singapore is a huge problem, with 94 per cent unrecycled. Unlike its competitors which uses clean and sorted plastic, Magorium’s technology taps all sorts of plastic waste, with no prior cleaning or sorting needed.

To date, the firm has paved four green roads in Singapore, with its latest project at a driveway at DBS Newton Green Building. This diverted more than 8,000kg of plastic waste away from incineration.

Other roads that have been paved include a condominium road in Marymount and the Changi building driveway at Keppel Infrastructure.

Magorium is also working with the Republic of Singapore Air Force to explore using NEWBitumen asphalt for runway repair.

Currently, the firm can produce 100kg of NEWBitumen a day at its own plant. The team is now focused on scaling, commercialising and increasing efficiency of its operations, hoping to yield 1,000kg to 3,000kg of NEWBitumen by mid-2023, Ms Oh said on Wednesday at a community engagement at 24 Senoko Avenue with President Halimah Yacob.

Madam Halimah has visited seven start-ups since December 2020.