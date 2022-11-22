Debt stress levels up, investment returns fall but S’poreans not saving enough for crises: OCBC survey

SINGAPORE - Rising inflation, higher interest rates and uncertain market conditions have hit the financial health of Singaporeans.

Unsecured debt levels have gone up and mortgage stress is mounting as more Singaporeans face difficulties in paying off their housing loans.

This is one of the findings of an OCBC survey done in August of 2,182 working adults between the ages of 21 and 65. The results were released on Tuesday.

The survey also found that while Singaporeans continue to be strong savers, they are not saving up for crises but are spending on discretionary expenses such as travel.

Coupled with poor investment returns, the OCBC Financial Wellness Index dipped to 61 from 62 in 2021.

Respondents are assessed based on 10 pillars of financial wellness, including their saving habits, whether they plan for their retirement and whether they speculate excessively or spend beyond their means. The highest score is 100.

The Index is back at the level it was during 2020, when the world was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Debt stress levels increased as about a third of respondents (31 per cent) took on more unsecured debts such as credit card debts, education loans and renovation loans, up from 24 per cent in 2021.

Their ability to repay unsecured debts has also dropped three percentage points, with 19 per cent of Singaporeans having some difficulties managing these debts.

As mortgage rates pushed to as high at 4.5 per cent, 40 per cent of respondents now face difficulties paying off their housing loans and more of them indicate they will have to sell or downgrade their homes to repay their loans (8 per cent, compared with 6 per cent in 2021).

OCBC said this 40 per cent is the highest proportion it has seen in the last four years.

Mr Chin Mun Hong, OCBC’s head of market insights, said mortgage stress is set to go up “significantly more” as home loan packages which were fixed at lower rates previously expire in the coming months and these home owners have to take up packages at relatively higher loan rates.

Ms Lee Meng, executive financial services consultant at Gen Financial Advisory, said her clients are stressed from not knowing when interest rates will stop rising, adding that this uncertainty makes it difficult for them to budget their household expenses.