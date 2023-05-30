Debate on CPF Ordinary Account interest rate resurfaces as those for Special, MediSave accounts rise

SINGAPORE – The debate over the interest rate for the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Ordinary Account (OA) was reignited again on news that the interest rates for the Special Account (SA) and MediSave Account (MA) will go up by 0.01 percentage point, from 4 to 4.01 per cent, in the third quarter of this year.

This is the first time since 2008 that the interest rates for SA and MA will go above 4 per cent.

The Government implemented a floor interest rate of 4 per cent for the SA, MA and Retirement Account (RA) in 2008. The 4 per cent floor has been extended every year since then.

Putting the numbers in perspective, a 0.01 percentage point increase for a CPF member who has met this year’s full retirement sum of $198,800 represents an increase of $19.88 a year.

Dr Chua Hak Bin, regional co-head of macro research at Maybank, said: “This increase is miniscule relative to the rise in inflation and market interest rates.”

He added that though small, it is “perhaps large in symbolism as the Government has not adjusted the rates for more than a decade”.

Economist Walter Theseira at the Singapore University of Social Sciences said the 0.01 percentage point increase “will add up to some money” if the entire population’s CPF savings are taken into account.

The interest rates for SA and MA are pegged to the average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities (10YSGS) over a 12-month period and are reviewed quarterly.

Associate Professor Theseira said SA and MA rates could go higher in the fourth quarter of this year as bond yields go up.

“The only question is whether the long-term yields will go up. They will only go up if expectations for future inflation are to rise significantly. In general, people think that inflation will be higher in the foreseeable future than it was in the past couple of decades,” he added.

Meanwhile, the interest rate for RA will remain at 4 per cent per annum. This is because the RA rate is reviewed annually, unlike SA and MA rates, which are reviewed quarterly.

The Government announced in 2022 that the RA rate will be maintained at 4 per cent from January to December 31, 2023.

The OA interest rate will remain at 2.5 per cent per annum in the third quarter. This is because the calculated OA rate is 0.66 per cent, and therefore remains below the legislated minimum rate of 2.5 per cent.

The OA rate is based on the average of the three local banks’ savings and fixed deposit rates over a three-month period.

Mr Christopher Gee, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said the SA and MA rates are benchmarked against bond yields because the funds are for the longer term – retirement and hospitalisation expenses.