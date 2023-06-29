Dealmakers adrift as $1.35 trillion vanishes in first-half slump

ABU DHABI– The world’s dealmakers are roughly US$1 trillion ($1.35 trillion) down in one of the worst years for takeovers and stock market listings in a decade.

That’s the year-on-year drop in the value of mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings in the first half, a period in which inflationary pressures, financing constraints and geopolitical tensions nixed activity across regions and sectors.

And with the traditional summer lull on the doorstep, and fears of a recession lingering, the next six months could bring more pain on Wall Street, where banks have already been slashing bonuses and jobs in response to the slump.

“Deals are being delayed,” said Dominic Lester, head of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. “Boards are having difficulty valuing assets, and are therefore taking longer to commit to transactions.”

Deal volumes are down 42 per cent year-on-year at US$1.3 trillion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding Covid-impacted 2020, that’s the smallest first-half total in a decade and below the average for the period.

Private equity buyouts are flagging because of the lack of cheap debt and disagreements with sellers over price. Strategic buyers have yet to pick up the slack, having found the path to takeovers complicated by increasing government intervention.

In the last six weeks, tens of billions of dollars worth of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have either stalled or collapsed, ranging from the US$10 billion tie-up of satellite operators SES SA and Intelsat SA, to Citigroup Inc.’s US$7 billion sale of its Mexican unit. Other pending deals, including Microsoft Corp.’s US$69 billion takeover of games maker Activision Blizzard Inc., face being scotched by antitrust authorities.

Things are little improved in the market for new listings, with companies having raised just US$68 billion via IPOs in the opening six months of 2023, Bloomberg-compiled data show. That’s down more than a third year-on-year, with only 2016 having seen a lower first-half total since the global financial crisis.

The forces dragging down listings are much the same as those for M&A: concerns about a global economic slowdown and a mismatch in pricing expectations between companies and investors.

“The elephant in the room really is that we are expecting a recession. The timing of that recession is challenging and it will be largely consumer-led,” said Stephanie Niven, a London-based portfolio manager at investment firm Ninety One. “That’s why investors are cautious. The market itself hasn’t exactly priced a recession.”

Poor performance from some of the year’s high-profile IPOs, including German web hosting group Ionos SE and Italian gambling firm Lottomatica Group SpA, hasn’t helped things. Earlier in June, WE Soda, the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, blamed “extreme investor caution” for a decision to cancel its London IPO.

“What we need for the IPO market to reopen is for 10-15 deals to trade well,” said Thorsten Pauli, head of equity capital markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland at Bank of America Corp. “We are seeing a resurgence of preparation for 2024 deals but issuers have to be reasonable on valuation.”