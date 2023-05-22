DBS sees annual profit exceeding $10 billion in medium term

SINGAPORE - DBS Group Holdings expects to achieve earnings of more than $10 billion in the medium term given its strong balance sheet and digital transformation.

Return on equity is expected to be in a range of 15 per cent to 17 per cent, South-east Asia’s biggest lender said in an investor day presentation on Monday, referring to a timeframe of three to five years. This assumes interest rates do not return to unusually low levels.

Last year’s profit reached $8.2 billion, 20 per cent higher than in 2021. DBS’ first-quarter net income of $2.57 billion beat analysts’ estimates, powered by lending income. Return on equity surged to 18.6 per cent, from 13.1 per cent a year ago.

In its presentation for the event, its first since 2017, DBS said it sees “high potential opportunities” in its growth markets of India, Indonesia and Taiwan.

The bank is targeting areas such as transaction banking, wealth management and lending to small businesses, as well as unsecured retail lending.

In India, the company targets to be among the top 10 private sector banks alongside IDBI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Its net profit in the country is projected to grow three times by 2026 to around $375 million.

DBS’ shares have fallen nearly 8 per cent in 2023, compared with about a 4 per cent gain on the Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Banks Index. BLOOMBERG