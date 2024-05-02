DBS Q1 profit up 15% to $2.95 billion on higher fee income, dividend of 54 cents declared

SINGAPORE – DBS had a strong start to its earnings for 2024 as its fee income received a boost from stronger market sentiment and higher spending on credit cards.

Net profit for the first quarter rose 15 per cent to a new high of $2.95 billion, up from $2.57 billion a year ago, it said on May 2. Return on equity also reached a new record of 19.4 per cent.

The earnings of Singapore and South-east Asia’s largest bank blew past the $2.48 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The board has declared an interim dividend of 54 cents per share, with additional shares arising from its recent bonus issue also qualifying for the dividend. In February, it proposed one bonus share for every 10 shares held.

Chief executive Piyush Gupta said that the lender had broad-based business momentum as loans grew, and both fee income and treasury customer sales reached new highs.

“While geopolitical tensions persist, macroeconomic conditions remain resilient and our franchise is well positioned to capture business opportunities. We are optimistic that total income and earnings will be better than previously guided and we will be able to deliver another year of strong shareholder returns,” he said.

DBS’ quarterly fee income crossed $1 billion for the first time, rising 23 per cent from a year ago. The growth was led by a 47 per cent increase in wealth management fees from stronger market sentiment and an increase in assets under management.

Card fees rose 33 per cent from higher spending, while loan-related fees grew 30 per cent. The consolidation of Citi Taiwan – DBS completed the acquisition of the business in August 2023 – also gave a boost to wealth management and card fees.

Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest income for its commercial book rose 8 per cent to $3.65 billion. The commercial book’s net interest margin (NIM), an important measure of profitability, rose eight basis points to 2.77 per cent due to higher interest rates, while overall NIM was stable at 2.14 per cent.

This came even as the industry has seen NIMs tapering off in recent quarters, with funding costs catching up. Interest rates are also expected to soften in 2024 as the US Federal Reserve sets its sights on eventual reductions in borrowing costs.

DBS’ loan growth was also better than in recent quarters, posting a 1 per cent quarter on quarter increase, driven by non-trade corporate loans.

In remarks posted on May 2, Mr Gupta said that earnings in 2024 are expected to be above 2023 levels, and group net interest income will be “modestly better”.

However, he said that non-interest income growth will likely be in the “mid-to-high teens per cent”. The bank previously forecast “double-digit” fee income growth.

When it comes to asset quality, non-performing assets rose 3 per cent from the fourth quarter to $5.22 billion, while the non-performing loan ratio was unchanged at 1.1 per cent.

“New non-performing asset formation was partially offset by repayments and write-offs. Specific allowances were 19 per cent lower at $113 million or 10 basis points of loans,” said DBS. The bank set aside general allowances of $22 million for potential bad loans.