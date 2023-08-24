DBS plants flag in the Metaverse through new adventure game

SINGAPORE – DBS bank is jumping on the metaverse bandwagon in the form of its upcoming DBS BetterWorld virtual universe game.

DBS hosted a preview of the concept on Wednesday after around a year’s work with The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based decentralised virtual gaming world.

The virtual experience will take the form of an adventure game with about 20 to 25 minutes of play time while spotlighting sustainability issues, in particular, food waste.

DBS expects the game to be available to the public later in the year. Users will have to download The Sandbox platform to access it.

They will interact with various characters and take part in activities, to complete missions and learn more about sustainability issues.

The first iteration of BetterWorld will allow users here to earn in-game rewards that can be redeemed via QR codes through the bank’s digibanking application, PayLah.

Ms Karen Ngui, head of group strategic marketing and communications at DBS, said: “DBS believes... the metaverse... can be harnessed... to increase awareness of important environmental, social, and governance issues and spotlight those who are finding innovative ways to address them.

“With DBS BetterWorld, we have chosen to delve into the challenges of food waste and food resilience.”

The foray into the metaverse is part of the bank’s strategy to attract younger audiences and build brand awareness.

Ms Ngui said the younger generation tends to be more aware of sustainability so aligning with such values will also help DBS better align with the values of their customers.

Game-players will have to complete a series of activities that feature sustainable companies supported by the DBS Foundation.

These include local craft beer maker Brewerkz, which hosted the BetterWorld preview at its Fullerton Bay outlet. Brewerkz looks to reduce waste by upcycling brewers’ spent grains, a by-product of beer-making that is often discarded, into food products.

Another featured local business is Edible Garden City, which aims to make urban farming and edible gardening more accessible.