DBS plans to apply for crypto licence in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - DBS Group Holdings plans to apply for a licence to allow it to offer crypto trading services to Hong Kong customers as the Chinese territory pushes to become a hub for digital assets.

“We are planning to apply for a licence in Hong Kong so that the bank could sell digital assets to our Hong Kong customers,” said Sebastian Paredes, chief executive of DBS Bank (Hong Kong), at a briefing in Hong Kong on Monday.

Hong Kong is pushing to attract digital assets businesses, and Financial Secretary Paul Chan last month said the city remains committed to becoming a regional crypto hub. In a major policy shift from China, Hong Kong’s government is considering allowing increased access to retail investors to trade in cryptocurrencies and crypto exchange-traded funds.

Mr Paredes said DBS remains sensitive to the risks associated with digital assets but welcomes Hong Kong’s recent policy shift.

When the regulations in Hong Kong are clear, and the bank “understands exactly the framework,” DBS will be one of the lenders interested in participating, he said.

DBS launched a crypto exchange in Singapore for corporate and institutional investors in late 2020. In September last year, it announced plans to expand its DBS Digital Exchange and offer services to more of its wealthy clients in Asia, - including private banks, accredited investors, other exchanges - despite the crypto bear market.

DBS has also been working on decentralized finance technology in joint projects with Singapore’s central bank.

Singapore has taken a more cautious approach to the industry, with its leaders stressing that the Republic is open to digital asset innovation, but not to crypto speculation. In October, the Government proposed to ban retail investors from borrowing to fund crypto purchases, part of a slew of suggestions to further tighten regulatory regime for digital assets.

The crypto industry meanwhile has seen the collapse of a slew of heavyweights, most notably crypto exchange FTX and stablecoin Terra, with cryptocurrencies losing some $2 trillion in value since the height of a massive rally in 2021. The knock-on effects also saw the failure of Singapore-based entities like Three Arrows Capital hedge fund and crypto lender Hodlnaut. BLOOMBERG

With additional information from The Straits Times