DBS gets human rights complaint from indigenous Australians over loan to gas company

SINGAPORE – A group of indigenous Australians filed human rights complaints against Singapore’s DBS and 11 other international banks on Tuesday over a US$1 billion (S$1.33 billion) loan to a company building a controversial gas project that they say threatens their traditional lands and sea as well as the future of their culture.

The multibillion-dollar Barossa gas project, being built by Australian energy firm Santos in the Northern Territory, has been repeatedly delayed by legal action from indigenous groups accusing the company of failing to properly consult them, and the risk of environmental damage.

Environmental groups have also criticised the project, saying it will fuel climate change by releasing huge amounts of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

The Barossa project is about 285km north of Darwin in the Timor Sea and involves drilling deep wells to access the gas. Santos plans to build a pipeline that will run within 7km of the Tiwi islands north of Darwin. The gas is meant to supply a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant near the city.

Six Tiwi Islands traditional owners and a Larrakia traditional owner filed the complaints with the assistance of Equity Generation Lawyers, an Australian law firm.

The complainants say the Barossa project breaches their human rights and they want lenders to halt their support to Santos. The case comes days after the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to ask the world’s top court – the Netherlands-based International Court of Justice – to clarify the obligations of big polluters in terms of the human rights of those affected by the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions.

Besides DBS, the other banks to receive complaints are ANZ, NAB, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia; ING of the Netherlands; DNB of Norway; Citigroup; Royal Bank of Canada; and MUFG, SMBC and Mizuho of Japan.

Export credit agencies Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) and Korea Trade Insurance Corp (K-Sure) of South Korea and Japan Bank for International Cooperation were also served.

DBS is among the largest lenders, with a US$60 million loan to Santos.

Singapore’s UOB also participated with a US$50 million loan to the company, documents show, but is among a group of lenders not served a complaint.

A total of 23 banks were involved in the US$1 billion loan agreed in 2022, which runs until 2028. “We are considering sending more grievances in due course,” Ms Vidhya Karnamadakala, associate at Equity Generation Lawyers, told The Straits Times.

“Our complaints describe how the Barossa project would breach international human rights law. The banks have committed to these standards, including the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, so we are asking them to abide by their own policies and meet these international standards,” she added.

The Barossa project would adversely impact the economic, social and cultural rights of Tiwi and Larrakia traditional owners, she said.

“It not only destroys their cultural and spiritual connections to sacred sea country, it threatens traditional activities such as fishing and hunting. The risk of oil spills, pipeline ruptures and vessel collisions will be catastrophic for the physical, spiritual and mental health of the communities,” she added.