Dasin Retail Trust posts wider second-half loss of $221.5 million

SINGAPORE – Dasin Retail Trust’s (DRT) net loss for the second half ended December 2022 has widened to $221.5 million from 51.8 million in the same period a year ago, statements prepared on a going concern basis indicated.

On Monday, its trustee-manager said the greater net loss was mainly due to changes in fair value of investment properties, which resulted in a wider $297.9 million loss from $63.9 million the previous year.

The latest set of results translates to a loss per unit (LPU) of 27.3 cents compared with an LPU of 6.61 cents for the year-ago period.

LPU for financial year 2022 amounted to 34.55 cents compared with an LPU of 6.26 cents for the previous year.

Revenue over the half-year period dropped 24.7 per cent to $37.6 million from $50 million in the second half of financial year 2021. The lower top line comes amid lower contributions from all malls in the trust’s portfolio, which comprises seven retail malls providing direct exposure to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Net property income (NPI) fell 33.6 per cent to $20.6 million from $31 million in the previous comparative year.

Full-year revenue was down 15.8 per cent to $85.3 million from $101.3 million in financial year 2021.

The NPI for financial year 2022 stood at $47.2 million, down some 31.8 per cent from $69.2 million in the previous year.

In its outlook, DRT’s trustee-manager acknowledged there were material uncertainties over the trust’s ability to remit funds out of China for the payment of interest expenses for two of its offshore facilities, as well as essential offshore operating business expenses, over the next 12 months.

It cautioned that there could be an impact on the classifications of its assets and liabilities – along with the ability to realise assets at their recognised values, and extinguish liabilities at the amounts stated in the financial statements – should the trust be unable to continue as a going concern.

As at end-2022, DRT’s total liabilities at the group level stood at $1.3 billion compared with $1.4 billion in the same period a year ago.

Units of DRT were down 0.2 cent, or 1.6 per cent, at 12 cents as at midday on Monday. THE BUSINESS TIMES