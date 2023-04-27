Darkening gloom in Chinese stocks puzzles Wall Street veterans

HONG KONG – Confidence is in short supply among Chinese investors these days, confounding analysts who say reasons to own the market are finally coming true.

The MSCI China Index’s valuations are shrinking and 12-month rolling returns are negative, a sign investors are pricing in an earnings contraction. Recession-proof trades are gaining traction, with a defensive strategy of buying dividend payers suddenly among the year’s most profitable.

Investor pessimism – worsened by US tensions – has become so entrenched it is suppressing prices when improving fundamentals may justify a move higher. The MSCI China is lagging almost every other global benchmark in April, even after economic data surpassed estimates by the most since 2006 and global banks raised their forecasts for earnings growth.

“There’s a clear negative bias right now,” Ms Winnie Wu, China equity strategist at Bank of America Corp, said by phone. “There’s a sense that China’s post-Covid-19 recovery needs a longer track record. The problem is, a lot of people have no patience to commit now and wait.”

Analysts are calling for an average 22 per cent surge in operating income for MSCI China companies – the fastest growth since 2011.

But investors keep selling: Tech shares are in a bear market and charts are forming ominous indicators. Mainland and Hong Kong stocks lost a combined US$866 billion (S$1.16 trillion) in just over a week – a faster sell-off than during October’s capitulation.

Fears of what China would look like under President Xi Jinping’s total control led to a massive sell-off following the party congress in October.

While investors returned after Beijing dropped Covid-19 controls and promised to prioritise growth, the sell-off now may reflect the continued unease over a government that cracked down on the nation’s most profitable companies at the expense of the economy and investors.

Market watchers see several reasons for the deteriorating sentiment. Most say tensions with the United States are spooking international funds, while some blame divestments by famed long-time China investors or corporate insiders. Others attribute it to scepticism about the recovery in consumption.

Mr Mixo Das, Asia equity strategist at JP Morgan Chase & Co, says investors will soon run out of reasons to avoid holding Chinese stocks, with low multiples and better earnings driving prices higher.

The MSCI China is trading at just 7.6 times expected operating profit – 9 per cent cheaper than averages going back nearly two decades. The multiple is 34 per cent lower versus the MSCI All-Country World index and 45 per cent below the S&P 500’s valuation.

Such discounts are typical during periods of acute stress, like the 2020 Wuhan lockdown, the 2018 trade war, the hard-landing era of 2016 and the bursting of the stock bubble in 2015. But unlike those times, it is difficult to find anyone bearish enough to predict a crash in China’s economy or financial system right now.

Morgan Stanley’s Asia-based strategy team, known for advising against buying the dip throughout the stock sell-off in 2021 and 2022, have just reiterated their bullish call on China because they expect better growth and relations with key economic allies to improve.

For Abrdn, the pullback is a “good opportunity for long-term investors” to get into reopening-related stocks, according to Ms Pruksa Iamthongthong, senior investment director of Asian equities.