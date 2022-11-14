Crypto.com CEO to clear the air over damage from FTX implosion

SINGAPORE - More drama played out over the weekend in the cryptocurrency world, with Singapore-based exchange Crypto.com coming out to clear the air about concerns that it could face collateral damage from the FTX implosion.

FTX, a darling of the crypto world, filed for protection from bankruptcy on Friday due to a liquidity crunch, chalking up billions worth of liabilities.

Crypto.com is under the spotlight following what its chief executive Kris Marszalek said was “an accident”, which saw about US$400 million sent to the wrong type of account on another exchange.

Twitter users had flagged the transaction as unusual, linking it to allegations that Crypto.com was using cryptocurrency Ether (ETH) to prop up its trading volume.

Mr Marszalek said on Twitter on Monday that in order to address the community’s questions, he would have an “ask me anything” live session at 3pm.

The move comes after Mr Marszalek on Sunday tweeted that the ETH transfers that generated so much fear, uncertainty, doubt and speculation on Twitter were made over three weeks ago, on October 21, to the firm’s trusted corporate account at Gate.io.

“Crypto.com proceeded to withdraw the funds back to its cold wallets over the following days. The entirety of ETH was successfully withdrawn by Cypto.com and returned to our cold storage,” he wrote.

A cold storage address is a type of wallet that is not linked to the internet, and it is considered the safest way to prevent digital currencies from being stolen or hacked.

Fund movements from the firm’s custody systems “are only possible between approved and whitelisted addresses attached to our cold wallets, our hot wallets, and our corporate accounts at third party exchanges”, Mr Marszalek said.

He added that in this instance, the whitelisted address belonged to one of the firm’s corporate accounts in a third party exchange instead of its cold wallet.

“We have since strengthened our process and systems to better manage these internal transfers,” he said.