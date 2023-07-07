Crypto trading volume dropped in Q2 to lowest since 2019

PORTLAND, Oregon - Trading volume on cryptocurrency exchanges in the three months ended June was the lowest since the final quarter of 2019 despite a jump in activity during the final weeks of last month.

Volume on so-called centralised exchanges rose 16.4 per cent to US$575 billion (S$778 billion) in June, the first increase in three months, according to a report from researcher CCData.

Trading volume in the first quarter fell 40 per cent to US$1.7 trillion from the first quarter, and was down 62 per cent year on year, the researcher said.

Meanwhile, Binance’s market share of non-derivatives trading volume declined for the fourth consecutive month, dropping 1.4 per cent to 42 per cent in June.

The biggest crypto platform’s market share fell the most among centralised exchanges, and it registered the lowest market share since August 2022.

Binance.US also saw its market share decline by 0.86 per cent to 0.36 per cent, according to CCData.

Binance stopped offering some popular trading pairs, contributing to the decline.

At the start of June, the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance, its chief executive Zhao Changpeng and Binance.US, which he also owns, for breaking US securities laws.

Binance has called the complaint “disappointing”, and said it plans to mount a vigorous defence.

Coinbase Global’s market share declined the least among major exchanges, dipping 0.08 per cent to 5.36 per cent, “hinting at increased US institutional trading activity on the exchange following BlackRock’s ETF (exchange-traded fund) filing” late in the month, the researcher said.

Coinbase has been listed as providing market surveillance, custody or other services to the flurry of recent ETF applicants.

Coinbase represents 61 per cent of the Bitcoin trading volumes among exchanges registered in the United States, according to CCData.

It accounted for 5.83 per cent of the global Bitcoin trading volumes, the researcher said.

The SEC also sued Coinbase for securities violations in June. BLOOMBERG