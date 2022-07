The cryptocurrency sector, where prices have yet to hit bottom, is bracing itself for a further onslaught as prominent player Celsius Network's bankruptcy filings could shed light on how intertwined industry players are and how they recycle capital.

The retail lender yesterday filed for bankruptcy protection - or Chapter 11 - in New York, forced by the tumble in digital currency prices that has left a gaping hole in its balance sheet, reportedly to the tune of billions.