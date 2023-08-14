Crypto payments firm Triple A resumes payout services after temporary suspension

SINGAPORE - Payout services by Triple A are being restored in phases following a temporary suspension over the weekend, the crypto payments firm said.

In a statement on Monday evening, the firm said its technical team had identified a server error and had suspended its crypto payout services temporarily for precaution. The suspension took place on Sunday morning.

“The root cause is now addressed,” the firm said, adding that its team is communicating with customers now as it progressively resumes payouts for them.

“Our crypto payments services remained unaffected, and operations continue without disruption. All bank settlements for our customers are functioning smoothly as usual,” Triple A said.

Earlier, customers received notification saying that crypto payouts, including refunds, were disabled temporarily until further notice, and that the team was working to reinstate the feature.