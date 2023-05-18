Crypto murder case in South Korea spurs tighter industry regulation

SEOUL - Just before midnight on March 29 an assailant dragged a screaming woman away from an apartment block in an upscale Seoul district and bundled her into a car that sped off into the night.

Her body was found a few days later, a murder thought to stem from a dispute over crypto investment losses and an attempt to steal the victim’s digital tokens, according to South Korean authorities and local reports. Security cameras recorded the kidnapping in upscale Gangnam.

The homicide adds to a string of South Korean scandals linked to digital assets, most prominently the capture of former fugitive Do Kwon after coins he created erased at least US$40 billion (S$53.7 billion) in a crash a year ago. The latest incident injected fresh urgency into efforts to get the nation’s first standalone crypto bill passed in a parliamentary vote as early as May.

“There is finally a consensus on both sides of the aisle that we need to get a law in place as soon as possible,” Back Hyeryun, chair of the National Policy Committee at the South Korean parliament, said in an interview. “There were too many issues, so it was necessary to focus on one thing first - investor protection - to move on quickly,” she said.

Bill’s details

Ms Back, an opposition lawmaker, has been pushing to get the bill implemented. Her office said in a statement that the fallout of the Gangnam murder case and the Kwon wipeout strengthened public consensus for a crypto code.

The prospective law is the Virtual Asset User Protection Bill, which integrates 19 crypto-related bills after a yearslong delay.

The legislation defines virtual assets and imposes penalties for transgressions like the use of nonpublic information, market manipulation and unfair trading practices, according to a draft seen by Bloomberg News. The code would give the Financial Services Commission the power to oversee crypto operators and asset custody. The Bank of Korea would also be able to probe such platforms.

The act will require insurance in case of hacks as well as reserve funds and record keeping. The rules are set to cover virtual assets such as Bitcoin, while existing capital-markets law would apply to tokens viewed as securities.

South Korea’s monthly spot crypto trading volumes sank to about US$38 billion in April from a peak of nearly US$200 billion two years ago, figures from CCData show. That reflects the fallout of the collapse of Kwon’s TerraUSD and Luna coins amid a wider 2022 market rout that erased US$1.5 trillion in value and blew up firms such as FTX.

But the nation remains well-known for virtual-asset manias. Leading domestic platform Upbit placed in the top 10 for volumes in the past 24 hours among exchanges globally, CoinGecko data show.

Alternative investment

“In Korea, wealth growth has been centered on property investment, but it is difficult for young people because real estate is costly,” Ms Back said. “Virtual assets have become an alternative investment for them.”

Aside from the murder case and fallout over Kwon - who was found in Montenegro and is wanted by Seoul and the United States - South Korea has also been investigating more than US$12 billion of abnormal foreign-exchange transactions, some of which are crypto-linked.