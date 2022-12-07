Crypto meltdown worries Indian investors

BENGALURU, INDIA – Mr Augusteen Sanoobh, 22, wants to sell his crypto tokens as soon as possible. The café manager in Bengaluru began with a dozen a year ago, and is now left with three – Bitcoin, BCH and Ethereum, worth about S$24,000.

Mr Sanoobh began trading in crypto last year as one of many ways, including online gaming, to recover the 400,000 rupees (S$6,590) he lost to a foreign job recruitment scam. “I made enough to repay my parents and buy a motorbike,” said the son of small coffee planters.

Wary of the rest of his savings being wiped out overnight like some of his friends, Mr Sanoobh says he wants to exit before he is “deceived again in yet another way”.

India has the world’s fourth-largest adoption of crypto, according to Singapore-based Chainalysis. Vietnam is first.

But crypto investors in the South Asian country are losing faith in the digital asset after the collapse of Bahamas-based FTX, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Although most Indian crypto exchanges did not have major exposure to FTX, the global market meltdown has dampened crypto enthusiasm in India. After attracting investors with a promise of up to 3,100 per cent growth, many crypto exchanges are now facing panic selling.

Investors are offloading their assets as prices have been going south since November; most coins show double-digit losses, and the total crypto market capitalisation has plummeted to US$875 billion (S$1.1 trillion) globally, a 65 per cent fall since December 2021, according to CoinGecko.

Crypto exchanges AAX, Bitcoke and Blockfi have suspended withdrawals. Many others have imposed caps on daily withdrawals to prevent bankruptcy.

But India-focused cryptocurrency companies WazirX and ZebPay continue operations.

As FTX co-founder Sam Bankman Fried’s US$16 billion wealth was wiped out, and the company is being probed by security agencies for alleged theft of customers’ funds and fraudulent transactions, Indian investors are demanding that crypto exchanges reveal their reserves and liabilities.

Some companies are responding. Mr Sumit Gupta, cofounder of CoinDCX, one of India’s biggest crypto exchanges, wrote on a blog post that the company will be “more transparent”. It will periodically publish its reserves-to-liability ratio, along with audit certificates.

Only 3 per cent of Indian investors are exposed to crypto trading. But experts say its lure of overnight riches is fertile ground for scams in a country with low financial literacy and among the world’s lowest per capita income.

Mr Pranjal Daniel, chief strategist at consultancy Strategy India, said that the Indian market is swamped with multilevel marketing frauds pushing crypto tokens on the promise of easy money and commissions for bringing more participants.

“In these (crypto marketing) models, the victims turn into perpetrators or ponzi Zombies,” said Mr Daniel, whose company issues scam alerts.