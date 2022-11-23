S’pore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut faces police probe, public urged to submit documents

SINGAPORE – Embattled Singapore-based cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut is facing investigation from the police.

On Wednesday, the police said the Commercial Affairs Department has launched a probe into Hodlnaut and its directors for possible cheating and fraud offences, under Penal Code 1871.

Between August and November 2022, multiple police reports were received which alleged that Hodlnaut and/or its directors had made false representations relating to the company’s exposure to the collapsed Terra/Luna digital token ecosystem.

Hodlnaut is one of many crypto firms battered by a market rout triggered by the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD and sister token Luna. Earlier reports said Hodlnaut’s directors downplayed the extent of the group’s exposure to Terra/Luna both during the period leading up to and following the Terra/Luna collapse in May 2022.

Terra’s implosion led to the downturn across the crypto market, with several firms, including prominent hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, filing for bankruptcy alongside crypto lenders Celsius Network and Voyager Digital.

It was earlier reported that Hodlnaut suffered a near US$190 million (S$263 million) loss from the wipeout.

Hodlnaut halted withdrawals in August and is now under judicial management.

The police advise people who have deposited digital tokens with Hodlnaut and believe that they may have been defrauded to lodge a report at a neighbourhood police centre or online.

The public will need to provide documents relating to their transactions with Hodlnaut, including records of payments made to and received from the firm, as well as relevant correspondence.