Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital co-founder nabbed at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – The co-founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has been arrested at Changi Airport and is looking at a four-month jail term.

Teneo, the joint liquidators of Three Arrows, on Friday confirmed that Zhu Su was apprehended on Friday afternoon for attempting to travel out of Singapore following a committal order granted by the Singapore courts against him.

Teneo had applied for and obtained the order against Zhu on Monday “as a consequence of his deliberate failure to comply with a court order” that compelled him to cooperate with the liquidators’ investigations.

The order granted by the Singapore courts sentenced Zhu to four months in jail.

A similar order has been granted against Three Arrows’ co-founder Kyle Davies, who also was sentenced to four months in jail but his whereabouts are unknown.

Both Zhu and Davies are aged 36 and Singapore citizens.