Crypto firm Binance pulls out of Russia

PARIS – Cryptocurrency firm Binance said on Wednesday it was selling its Russia business, months after reports suggested that the United States authorities were investigating possible sanctions violations.

Bloomberg reported in May that the US Department of Justice was looking into claims Russians had used Binance to skirt US sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The firm, which has faced severe regulatory hurdles across the world, has previously denied breaking sanctions but in a statement on Wednesday said it was making a “full exit” from the Russian market.

“As we look towards the future, we recognise that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance’s compliance strategy,” chief compliance officer Noah Perlman said in a statement.

The firm said the process would take a year to complete and would involve selling its assets to CommEX, a company that only launched on Tuesday.

Binance runs crypto exchanges and provides other services across the world but its business has taken a severe hit since crypto markets collapsed and regulators began probing the legality of its business.

In November 2022, the firm admitted its exchange had “interacted” with “bad actors” in Iran after Reuters reports alleged it had helped move billions of dollars in defiance of US sanctions.

Binance was founded in 2017 in China by Canadian national Changpeng Zhao but following a crackdown he moved its operations to locations including Singapore, Bahrain, Dubai, Paris and the Cayman Islands. AFP