Crypto firm Binance endures wild weeks in wake of FTX collapse

PARIS - Even by the extreme standards of cryptocurrency trading, the past few weeks have been a wild ride for Binance, the world’s biggest exchange for crypto assets.

After the collapse of its rival FTX in a hail of allegations of fraud and criminality last month, trust in the entire sector has crumbled.

Customers pulled more than US$3 billion (S$4 billion) from Binance in a single day last week as part of a three-day frenzy that saw more than US$6 billion withdrawn.

On Friday (Dec 16), accountancy firm Mazars, engaged by Binance to provide a “proof of reserves” report, abruptly halted work with all crypto firms because of “public misunderstanding” of what they were providing.

A “proof of reserves” report is not a full audit and gives no information about liabilities.

Media reports suggested US prosecutors were still weighing up money-laundering and sanctions-busting charges against the company and possibly its co-founder and CEO Zhao Changpeng. The firm has refused to comment on the inquiry.

The stakes could not be higher.

“It is absolutely vital that Binance survives,” said Dan Ashmore, an analyst at Invezz crypto investment firm. “Any sort of demise would be a devastating blow for crypto, and would likely pull a massive chunk of the industry down with it.”

For Leigh Drogen of Starkiller Capital, it would be “armageddon” for short-term crypto asset prices if Binance collapsed.

Investors ‘confused and scared’

Mr Zhao’s public appearances have hardly helped to calm the jitters.

In one recent interview with CNBC he claimed the firm “kind of forgot” about part of a US$2.1 billion payment that Binance received from FTX last year.

Mr Zhao said a “big chunk” had been paid in FTX’s now worthless in-house token, but sat untouched for 18 months before Binance remembered and transferred the sum, then worth US$580 million.

“Is forgetting about over half a billion dollars supposed to make me feel more confident in Binance’s ability to properly run an exchange,” Genevieve Roch-Decter of Grit Capital wrote in an opinion piece for Coindesk, a crypto news outlet.