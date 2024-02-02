Crypto exchange set up by Three Arrows co-founders to shut down

SINGAPORE - A cryptocurrency exchange set up by the co-founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital will say goodbye to its users on Valentines’ Day.

OPNX, created by Three Arrows’ Zhu Su and Kyle Davies for the trading of bankruptcy claims, will shut down after a little over a year in operation.

Users of the exchange were notified in an email that they have to settle their accounts and make the necessary withdrawals before Feb 14.

The two men had set up OPNX with co-founders Mark Lamb and Leslie Lamb, as they tried to stage a comeback six months after Three Arrows collapsed and two months after the infamous fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX.

The Lambs are behind CoinFlex, a digital asset exchange that filed for restructuring in the Seychelles in August 2022.

OPNX was started to let creditors of insolvent exchanges like FTX tokenise their claims and allow claims as collateral.

Mr Zhu and Mr Davies, who went to the same school and university and worked as traders at Credit Suisse, founded Three Arrows in 2012.

It was the first big crypto firm to go bankrupt in 2022, wiping out billions of investors’ funds, amid the fallout of the collapse of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD in May that year.

The men were each handed a nine-year ban by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in September 2023, so they are prohibited from taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any regulated capital market services company here.

The same month, the duo were each sentenced to four month in prison by Singapore courts for failing to comply with a court order.

Teneo, the joint liquidators of Three Arrows, had applied for and obtained the order against Zhu “as a consequence of his deliberate failure to comply with a court order” that compelled him to cooperate with the liquidators’ investigations.

A similar order was granted against Davies, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Mr Zhu, who is out from prison in December 2023 after serving his sentence, recently described his time in Singapore prison as “really enjoyable” in a podcast.