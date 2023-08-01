Crypto exchange FTX’s draft bankruptcy plan calls for cash repayment, FTT wipeout

NEW YORK – FTX Group unveiled a draft creditor-repayment plan as part of its bankruptcy that calls for settling customer claims in cash and wiping out its digital token FTT.

The plan – which FTX expects to amend based on feedback from stakeholders – proposes valuing customer claims in US dollars as at the date it went bankrupt and repaying them by selling assets tied to various silos of the business, court papers show.

FTX has also still not ruled out rebooting an offshore exchange, according to the filings.

Three so-called recovery pools will guide creditor repayments. They include assets linked to FTX.com customers, assets linked to FTX US customers and assets not clearly tied to the exchanges, court papers show.

Almost every proposed creditor class is deemed impaired, meaning the company expects they will not be made whole.

The plan calls for giving no recovery on account of FTT tokens due to their “equity-like characteristics”, advisers for FTX wrote in the filings. Equity is almost always wiped out in US bankruptcy reorganisations.

FTX emphasised that the plan is still in its infancy and subject to change. The draft calls for allowing seven classes of creditors to vote on the plan, including FTX.com customers, FTX US customers and non-fungible token holders, court papers show.

“We are pleased today to deliver on our commitment to file the plan at this relatively early stage,” FTX chief restructuring officer John J. Ray III said in a statement.

The company intends to collaborate with creditors in the coming months and file an amended plan in the fourth quarter of 2023, he said. BLOOMBERG