Crypto exchange Coinbase says it will halt Japan operations

Coinbase’s decision to exit Japan comes after rival exchange Kraken said it would also cease operations in the country. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BANGALORE - Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Wednesday said it will halt operations in Japan due to volatile market conditions.

All Coinbase Japan customers will have until Feb 16 to withdraw their fiat and crypto holdings, the company said in a blog post.

Coinbase’s decision to exit comes only a few weeks after rival exchange Kraken said it, too, would cease its operations in Japan this month.

Several firms have suffered from waning investor appetite for crypto after major exchange FTX blew up in September. Higher interest rates and worries of an economic downturn have also piled pressure on the crypto industry, as investors flee risky assets.

The crypto sector’s woes have continued this year, marked by plunging deposits, layoffs and multiple legal hurdles.

Coinbase, Crypto.com and Huobi have all announced plans to lay off about 20 per cent of their respective staff, while a source told Reuters earlier this month that Genesis, too, had cut jobs, equating to 30 per cent of its workforce. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Japan pushes global counterparts to regulate crypto like banks
The crypto collapse and the end of the magical thinking that infected capitalism

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top