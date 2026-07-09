Crude stabilises after US-Iran flare-up rocked peace hopes

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Crude soared on July 8 when US President Donald Trump said the fragile truce between the US and Iran was over.

HONG KONG – Oil prices dipped on July 9 after the previous day’s surge as US President Donald Trump said the US ceasefire with Iran was over and ordered fresh strikes against the country following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Equity markets mostly rose as tech firms saw a touch of bargain-buying, with Seoul and Tokyo enjoying healthy gains in early trade.

Crude soared on July 8 when Trump – in response to tit-for-tat attacks in the region already taking place – said the fragile truce between the foes was over.

Washington also revoked a temporary sanctions waiver for Iranian oil.

Both main contracts soared around 8 per cent on July 8 , with Brent topping US$80 a barrel for the first time in two weeks, fanning fresh fears of a spike in inflation and a hit to the economy.

Trump ordered new strikes on July 8 and warned of “much worse” if Tehran continues to attack vessels in the strait, through which a fifth of world oil usually passes.

“This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

However, the US president said earlier that he expected the latest military flare-up to end quickly and left the door open to more talks.

He also claimed Tehran had “called a little while ago” and that the Iranians wanted “to make a deal so badly”, but did not provide further details of the call – including who was on the line.

He then went on to cast doubt over the value of any deal, calling the Iranians “sort of crazy”.

“Trump’s remarks set sparks flying – the comments underscored fears that we could see further escalation and a return to pre-MOU conditions,” said Neil Wilson at Saxo Markets, referring to the memorandum of understanding that paved the way for peace talks.

However, he added: “For what it’s worth, I don’t think this is the base case as A) Trump is wont to throw around threats, and B) both sides need to return to a kind of hazy pre-war ‘normality’.

“But it clearly seems the risk of a total breakdown in negotiations has increased and markets are reflecting this fresh dynamic.”

Both main contracts spiked more than 1 per cent on the morning of July 9 but erased those gains as the day wore on, though investors are staying vigilant for any further flare-up.

Stock markets were largely higher though sentiment remained subdued as the latest pick-up in geopolitical tensions comes after an extended period of selling in the tech sector fuelled by worries over extended valuations and when artificial intelligence investments will see returns.

Seoul – the poster child of Asia’s AI-led tech boom in 2026 – briefly added nearly 2 per cent before paring back, but it remains susceptible to another sell-off. The Kospi has tanked more than 20 per cent from its record high touched on June 19.

Tokyo added more than 1 per cent, while Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta also advanced.

There were losses in Hong Kong, Sydney, Taipei and Manila.

London, Paris and Frankfurt rose in early trade.

Attention will later on July 9 be on South Korean chip titan SK Hynix, whose US listing was more than seven times oversubscribed ahead of its planned debut on July 10 .

The firm is expected to announce the pricing for its American depositary receipts and observers suggest it could raise as much as US$28 billion (S$36 billion) from the sale.

The firm’s Seoul-listed shares were up almost 7 per cent on July 9 , though since hitting its record high in June it has lost more than 30 per cent as it was at the forefront of the latest tech rout. AFP